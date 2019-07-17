Cargolux Italia adds new B747F service to South Korea

Cargolux Italia B747F on its Malpensa-Incheon service

Cargolux Italia has launched a brand new routing between Milan-Malpensa and Incheon in South Korea as it targets Italy’s top export destinations.

The new frequency, which debuted on July 16, includes two weekly connections between Milan and Incheon departing the Italian city on Tuesday and Sunday. The service is routed Malpensa-Incheon-Zhengzhou-Malpensa.

The main commodities that will be carried on this route include fashion items, machineries, luxury cars, pharmaceuticals, and perishable.

Seoul is the fourth largest export destination out of Italy, behind New York, Shanghai, and Hong Kong and ahead of Tokyo which ranks fifth.

Although Cargolux Italia does not serve Shanghai and Tokyo directly, they are linked via road feeder services from Zhengzhou and Osaka respectively.

“This direct connection provides an unmatched opportunity to link Italy’s vibrant industrial heart with Korea’s commercial gateway, home to the Incheon Free Economic Zone,” the airline said.

Fabrizio Cortese, chief executive Cargolux Italia, added: “We are delighted to have added Incheon to the Cargolux Italia service provision. The Korean destination was the last missing piece to complete our network with the top 5 Italian export destinations. We are confident that this addition will be highly beneficial to our customer-base and we look forward to developing strong partnerships in Korea.”