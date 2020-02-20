Qatar Airways lifts IAG stake to 25%

20 / 02 / 2020

By Graham Dunn - FlightGlobal

Qatar Airways has increased its shareholding in British Airways and Iberia parent IAG from 21.4% to 25.1%.

The Doha-based carrier initially took a stake in IAG at the start of 2015, before increasing it to just over a 20% in 2016.

“Our investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy,” says Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker.

IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus and Vueling, late last year agreed a deal to acquire Spanish carrier AIr Europa.

The move comes a month after IAG lifted restrictions on stakes held by non-EU shareholders, implemented in February 2019 to ensure IAG remained majority EU-controlled. In lifting the restrictions,IAG noted that as of 19 January 39.5% of its shares were held by relevant non-EU persons.

Qatar Airways has been an active airline investor, acquiring minority shareholdings in Cathay Pacific, China Southern and LATAM Airlines. It also has a 49% stake in Air Italy, the former Meridiana operation which earlier this month announced it was to cease operations.

Share this story

Related Topics

Latest airlines news

Bloomberg: HNA airline assets could be put up for sale

By Damian Brett

20 / 02 / 2020

Reports suggest China could be about to take over troubled conglomerate HNA and sell off its airline assets. Bloomberg yesterday…

Read More

Share this story

Air France KLM cargo revenues take a hit in 2019

By Damian Brett

20 / 02 / 2020

The Air France KLM group saw its cargo revenues drop last year as market overcapacity took its toll on performance….

Read More

Share this story

US agriculture exporters hit by coronavirus related air cargo shortage

By Damian Brett

20 / 02 / 2020

US agriculture exporters are being affected by a lack of airfreight capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak. The US Department…

Read More

Share this story

Popular Posts

Upcoming Events

  1. Tue
    25

    Air cargo India 2020

    25 February - 27 February
  2. Thu
    27

    FTA Air Freight Policy Seminar

    27 February @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Latest Editions

Air Cargo News Issue 879 - February 2020 Air Cargo News Issue 877 - December 2019

Data Hub

Freighters World

Follow Us